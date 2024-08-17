Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $193.87

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.87 ($2.48) and traded as low as GBX 142.75 ($1.82). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.88), with a volume of 33,857 shares traded.
Shoe Zone Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £68.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 150.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 193.17.
Shoe Zone Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Shoe Zone’s payout ratio is presently 4,666.67%.
About Shoe Zone
Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.
