Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.31. 2,384,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,935,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $893.00 million, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.