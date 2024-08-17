Shawn Henry Sells 4,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total value of $3,028,794.23.

On Friday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $2,094,987.52.

On Monday, June 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.54. 3,490,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,888. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.08.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

