Seres Therapeutics’ (MCRB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

In other news, insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $26,438.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,178 shares in the company, valued at $84,432.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 49.5% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

