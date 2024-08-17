Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,397. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $113.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,694.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,547 shares of company stock worth $7,084,361 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

