Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Valley National Advisers Inc.’s Largest Position

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 7.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $49,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,717,000 after buying an additional 984,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,005 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,524,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,157,000 after purchasing an additional 242,960 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,584,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,578,000 after purchasing an additional 75,269 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 833,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,511. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

