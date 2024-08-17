Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Raised by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average is $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $83.19.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

