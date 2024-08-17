Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Scholastic Trading Down 1.4 %

Scholastic stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $884.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.93). Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

In other Scholastic news, EVP Iole Lucchese bought 1,654 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,309.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Iole Lucchese purchased 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,309.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 306,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.