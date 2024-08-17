SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) Short Interest Update

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 126,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
SCHMID Group Stock Performance
Shares of SHMD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,685. SCHMID Group has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $6.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38.
About SCHMID Group
