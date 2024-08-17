SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) Short Interest Update

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 126,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

SCHMID Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHMD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,685. SCHMID Group has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $6.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38.

Get SCHMID Group alerts:

About SCHMID Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for SCHMID Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHMID Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.