Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,210. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

