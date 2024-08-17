Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRNS remained flat at $55.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 586,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,921. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $3,828,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,219,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

