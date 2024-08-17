Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 993.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 225,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRGS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,101. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $175.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,530 shares of company stock worth $955,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

