Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Shares Up 2.8%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €192.20 ($211.21) and last traded at €190.80 ($209.67). Approximately 1,480 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €185.60 ($203.96).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €189.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €228.80.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

