Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.29. 525,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 369,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Up 24.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$127.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.14.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$70.90 million during the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a net margin of 60.95% and a return on equity of 241.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

