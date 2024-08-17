Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Short Interest Update

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SANG traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANG. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,308,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $765,000. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 500,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

