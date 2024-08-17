Safestay (LON:SSTY) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Safestay (LON:SSTY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Safestay Stock Performance

Shares of LON SSTY opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.22. The stock has a market cap of £13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,100.00 and a beta of 1.35. Safestay has a 1-year low of GBX 18 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 27 ($0.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.58.

Safestay Company Profile

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties, as well as owns and operates hotels. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise.

