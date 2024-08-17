Safestay (LON:SSTY) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Safestay (LON:SSTY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Safestay Stock Performance
Shares of LON SSTY opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.22. The stock has a market cap of £13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,100.00 and a beta of 1.35. Safestay has a 1-year low of GBX 18 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 27 ($0.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.58.
Safestay Company Profile
