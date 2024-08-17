RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of RXO opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. RXO has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.56, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.38.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.14 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 2,008.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in RXO by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 407,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

