Rune Self Reported Market Cap Hits $18,306.72 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Rune has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Rune token can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00006247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $18,306.72 and approximately $98,750.39 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Rune Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 3.76695352 USD and is up 3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $129,280.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

