Rumble (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) rose 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 28,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 31,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Rumble Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.