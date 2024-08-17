RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in RTX by 27.5% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 123,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,602 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in RTX by 275.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 237,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 85,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $117.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,251,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $118.99. The stock has a market cap of $156.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

