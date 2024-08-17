Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 6,863 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,361,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,320,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,543,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,208,000 after buying an additional 79,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 320,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,447,000 after acquiring an additional 69,092 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.12. The company had a trading volume of 47,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,317. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.53. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $145.94 and a one year high of $204.72.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

