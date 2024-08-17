Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 418 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $198.50. 2,811,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The stock has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

