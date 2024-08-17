Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 17,598 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,598 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 90.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,779 shares of company stock worth $11,103,553. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.6 %

SLB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.78. 6,013,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,789,535. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

