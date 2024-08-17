Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 1,757 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,886,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,278,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,549,666 shares of company stock worth $2,403,801,723. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.