Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 490 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 251.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,661,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,450,000 after purchasing an additional 118,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,053,000 after buying an additional 234,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,470,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,112. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

