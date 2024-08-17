Royal Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,147,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,530. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Bank of America boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.