Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. 2,265,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,727. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

