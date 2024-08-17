Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RIVN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 4.0 %

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Shares of RIVN stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 37,750,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,476,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.09. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

