Royal Bank of Canada Lowers L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $240.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $250.00.

LHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.43.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $228.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.65 and its 200-day moving average is $218.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $245.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

