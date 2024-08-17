Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 4,466 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Masco were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 12,355.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $911,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masco by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.07. 1,195,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.02.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. Masco’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

