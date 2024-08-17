Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 720 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,886,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,278,254. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $307.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $284,146,717.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 948,077,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,520,401,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,549,666 shares of company stock worth $2,403,801,723 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

