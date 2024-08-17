Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 465 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 28,547.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,146.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.00. 355,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,704. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $297.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.60.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

