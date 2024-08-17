Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 1,136 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,596 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in TransUnion by 104,813.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,947,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP grew its position in TransUnion by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,030,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $93.31. 1,473,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,710. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $511,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,661 shares of company stock worth $2,604,898. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

