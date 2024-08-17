Rovin Capital UT ADV Invests $1.67 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evexia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 25,445 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. 157,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,607. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

