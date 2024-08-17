Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $421,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,463,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,007,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,052,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 867.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 423,620 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,425,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSPT remained flat at $36.62 on Friday. 173,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

