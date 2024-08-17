Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $2.65 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,287,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,971,509. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

