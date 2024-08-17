Rovin Capital UT ADV Boosts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock worth $859,269 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,143. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.99. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

