Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.35.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of UEC opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.