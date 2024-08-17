Roth Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Water Resources in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Global Water Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $287.45 million, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the second quarter worth $857,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Water Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 15.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 234,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

