ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Shares Down 2.3%

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. 92,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 168,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded ROK Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). ROK Resources had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of C$20.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ROK Resources Inc. will post 0.034375 earnings per share for the current year.

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

