Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Down 4.9%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $18.20. 149,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 750,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $61,700.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

