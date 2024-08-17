Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Up 2.3%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.13 and last traded at $39.98. 1,006,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,344,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $718,794.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,050.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $718,794.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,050.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,712,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,613 shares of company stock valued at $18,576,313 over the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

