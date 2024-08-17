Roberto Fioroni Acquires 83,925 Shares of Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Stock

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) insider Roberto Fioroni acquired 83,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £49,515.75 ($63,222.36).

Dowlais Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON DWL opened at GBX 64.55 ($0.82) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £884.34 million and a P/E ratio of -179.31. Dowlais Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 50.75 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.64). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.92.

Dowlais Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Dowlais Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dowlais Group from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 110 ($1.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dowlais Group from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

