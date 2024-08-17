Robert W. Baird Trims Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Target Price to $62.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

