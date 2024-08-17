Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.86 and last traded at $70.86. 482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.31.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 9.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

