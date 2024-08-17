RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading Up 0.3%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,600 ($45.97) and last traded at GBX 3,555 ($45.39). 8,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 18,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,545 ($45.26).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,300 ($54.90) to GBX 4,150 ($52.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

RHI Magnesita Stock Performance

RHI Magnesita Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,486.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,505.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of €0.60 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,741.64%.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

