Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at $33,644,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at $2,551,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 59,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $3,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE REXR opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.