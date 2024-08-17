Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Armstrong World Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

NYSE:AWI opened at $122.36 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $68.35 and a 52 week high of $134.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

