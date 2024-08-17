Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.03.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

TSE:IMG opened at C$6.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.88.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.