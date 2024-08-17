Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.18.

Shares of ABX opened at C$26.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.82. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$18.65 and a one year high of C$27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrick Gold

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Andrew James Quinn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,999.00. In related news, Director Andrew James Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,999.00. Also, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total transaction of C$1,784,693.40. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

